STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Karnataka village goes green, promotes community farming

In a novel initiative, a community farming experiment has been started at a village of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, in association with the forest department.

Published: 25th December 2020 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The residents of the village discuss sustainable ways of farming | Express

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR: In a novel initiative, a community farming experiment has been started at a village of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, in association with the forest department.The initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices, besides helping the villagers get good revenue. The Karnataka Forest Department, under the eco-development plan, has given 5 acres of land for the people of this remote village.

Under this model, the people will not use chemical fertilizers and envisage sustainable agriculture which can improve the environment and preserve resources. Taking this into consideration, the forest department has installed a solar-powered water facility.A total of six to seven women farmers have already joined this initiative and are supported by several others. 

Besides growing vegetables including tomatoes, chilli, coriander and cucumber among others, sugarcane and millets will also be grown in this 5-acre land, which will be maintained by these women.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, said, “The initiative was launched marking the Farmers’ Day celebration on Wednesday.  As part of this model project, native and local varieties of crops will be used and the localities will be sensitised on smart and intelligent farming.”“Earlier, the farmers used to get revenue of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre. We want this to grow up to Rs 1 lakh through this sustainable model,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
community farming Karnataka
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp