Karnataka village goes green, promotes community farming

CHAMARAJANAGAR: In a novel initiative, a community farming experiment has been started at a village of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, in association with the forest department.The initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices, besides helping the villagers get good revenue. The Karnataka Forest Department, under the eco-development plan, has given 5 acres of land for the people of this remote village.

Under this model, the people will not use chemical fertilizers and envisage sustainable agriculture which can improve the environment and preserve resources. Taking this into consideration, the forest department has installed a solar-powered water facility.A total of six to seven women farmers have already joined this initiative and are supported by several others.

Besides growing vegetables including tomatoes, chilli, coriander and cucumber among others, sugarcane and millets will also be grown in this 5-acre land, which will be maintained by these women.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, V Yedukondalu, Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, said, “The initiative was launched marking the Farmers’ Day celebration on Wednesday. As part of this model project, native and local varieties of crops will be used and the localities will be sensitised on smart and intelligent farming.”“Earlier, the farmers used to get revenue of Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre. We want this to grow up to Rs 1 lakh through this sustainable model,” he said.