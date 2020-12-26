STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Had natural flair for politics, says Arya Rajendran who's all set to become India's youngest mayor

She is also the state president of the Balasangham. Arya says her immediate priorities are to work for the welfare of the people and also to continue her studies.

Published: 26th December 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 21-year-old Arya Rajendran hailing from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram will become the country’s youngest mayor on Monday. A second-year BSc Mathematics student of the All Saints’ College, she was elected from the Thiruvananthapuram municipal corporation on a CPM ticket. On Friday, when news broke on the CPM’s Mayordesignate, young Arya’s modest house at Mudavanmugal was flocked by media persons and party workers.

With maturity and composure that belied her age, Arya spoke about her dreams for the city becoming free of waste menace and a safe place for women. Arya is the daughter of K Rajendran, an electrician and branch committee member of the CPM, and Sreelatha, an LIC agent. She has an elder brother. Quite active in local politics, Arya is a state committee member of the Student Federation of India.

She is also the state president of the Balasangham. Arya says her immediate priorities are to work for the welfare of the people and also to continue her studies.

“During my campaigning, many people, especially women, had asked me to pay equal attention to my studies. I will keep my word,” she said with aplomb. She has missed three of her X’mas examinations and is now preparing to sit for the rest. Among her plans for the corporation is effecting a behaviour change among residents so that they become more concerned about the city’s cleanliness.

“Some people still dump waste on the road. They need to be educated,” she said. Her other priorities include tackling children’s emotional stress due to remote schooling.

“I was born in a Leftist family and had a natural flair for politics,” she said, adding that her father was her first guru in politics. An ardent fan of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Arya says his role as a crisis manager attracted her the most.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arya Rajendran Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Kerala CPM
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp