In a first, movie theatre in Bihar offers lifelong free tickets for military personnel

PATNA: Movie-entertainment for Indian soldiers, free of cost in a Bihar movie hall for lifelong?

Yes, come January 1, 2021, this first of its kind facility would be offered to Indian army personnel-either in service or retired, at Patna-based Regent Fun Cinema Theatre for lifelong.

The personnel of all three wings Indian armed forces - Air force, the Navvy and the army, will be provided film tickets free of cost. For availing this privilege, a soldier will just have to show the identity card at the booking counter or provide the details while booking online.

According to Suman K Sinha-the owner of Regent Cinema Theatre, it has been decided honour army personnel and ensure that soldiers of the armed forces can watch cinema here for free for a lifetime.

In the Danapur army regiment alone, there are more than 1200 army personnel besides thousand of ex-servicemen in the state, who can avail this facility.

“This is the first such move in the entire country in honour of soldiers on the part of an owner of Regent Fun Cinema hall. It shows patriotism and needs salutation”, said an ex-army man Ram Raja Rai.