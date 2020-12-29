STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Kerala man propels ‘rocket’ solution to cooking woes

Putting an end to his expatriate life 27 years ago, Abdul Kareem, a native of Thrikkakara, had only one quest in life — to provide services for a seamless living.

Published: 29th December 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Abdul Kareem’s rocket stove was on sale at many locations in the city | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Rocket stove,’ a new cooking facility which does not require LPG or electricity, is becoming  the new trend among families in the city. It uses firewood, coconut shells and waste paper as fuel, while reducing the emanation of smoke up to 80 per cent compared to traditional kitchen stoves. The stove provides a water heating facility and doubles up as an oven.

Putting an end to his expatriate life 27 years ago, Abdul Kareem, a native of Thrikkakara, had only one quest in life — to provide services for a seamless living. Using his earlier experience in manufacturing low-cost motor pumps, Kareem came up with ‘rocket stove’, which provides a sustainable twist to traditional cooking methods. 

“With four decades of experience in making furnaces, boilers, kitchens and other industrial materials, Rocket stove was developed out of my curiosity. Thanks to Covid-induced lockdown, I managed to finalise the design around six months ago and started the production,” said Kareem.

Rocket stove is based on the concept developed by the British in the 1850s. “Though it is an old idea, we transformed it to suit the requirements of Keralites,” he said. “Apart from traditional firewood, people can also use waste paper and other combustible dry waste in the stove.

All types of vessels including terracotta pots can be used on it. Compared to traditional units, a rocket stove will release only 10 to 20 per cent of smoke during its operation. It can be easily used in the balconies of flats without creating any disturbances to the neighbours,” he said.

The stove is currently available in five models. “The high-end model costs around Rs 14,000 and has a pipe to expel the smoke outside. This will be ideal for flats and apartments. A normal model with a basic stove will cost Rs 4,500. Remaining two models have options like grilling, oven, water heating etc. The oven model will provide heat up to 280°C,” said the 57-year old.

However, Kareem could not market the product properly due to the pandemic. “We are hoping that word of mouth will give us the much-needed traction. We are currently delivering orders received over the phone. Due to Covid restrictions, we had to stop selling them on the street as well,” he said.

The product was launched after various rounds of testing. “We have run many quality tests to ensure efficiency in the last six months. Besides, we have ensured that the product meets all safety standards. Depending on the demand for the product, we will move to large scale production soon,” he said.“In the case of a natural disaster or calamity and if electricity and LPG supply shuts down, the rocket stove will be a good alternative,” said Kareem.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocket stove
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman being checked for fever at a cinema hall in Bengaluru | Nagaraja Gadekal
When the silver screen went dark: Bollywood counts its losses in year of COVID-19
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajinikanth gives up political aspirations, shatters hopes of his fans
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp