Kovai EMT helps Mettupalayam woman deliver baby in ambulance 

Gokilamani Kumar, residing in a village near Batharakaliayamman temple in Mettupalayam, gave birth to a male baby on Monday while being taken to the GH in an ambulance

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Emergency medical technician (EMT), Ajith K, attached with a ‘108’ ambulance helps save lives every day.

But on Monday, Ajith not only saved a life but helped to bring new one into the world when assisted 28-year-old woman in delivering her baby when she went into labour on the way to the Government Mettupalayam Hospital.

Gokilamani Kumar, residing in a village near Batharakaliayamman temple in Mettupalayam, gave birth to a male baby on Monday while being taken to the GH in an ambulance driven by pilot M Nandha Gopal with Ajith K on board. 

Nandha Gopal said that so far 10 babies had been delivered in their ambulance fleet, Gokilamani’s being their 11th success story. 

"We reached the patient's house by crossing a 15km-distance in 25 minutes. However, the mother started going into labour and the baby had to be delivered in the ambulance in the five-minute journey from the village to the GH,” he said. 

“Ajith helped her deliver the baby."

Ajith helped the mother through a placental delivery involving two arteries and one vein. 
S Selvamuthukumar, programme manager of GVK EMRI, said that at least one in 10 mothers deliver babies in the ambulance so EMTs have been trained to handle the situation.

