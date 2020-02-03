Award-winning disabled teacher inspires children in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Persons with Disability usually get nothing more from society other than pity. But they often fight back with courage and greater determination with an aim to achieve bigger to prove they do not need pity but more facilities to enable them to reach their goals.

Hemkumari (37), a Person with Disability (PwD) teacher at a government school in Pennadam, has continued to work for the last 15 years. She was advised by her mother to give up her education due to her severe health condition. But she decided to continue with her studies and now she is a source of inspiration for young girls in Cuddalore.

Hemkumari is paralysed from below her waist (also called as leg paralysis) since birth. Speaking to Express, Hemkumari said, “Due to my health condition, my mother suggested I give up education. But I was determined to pursue education and decided to become a teacher.”

This strong determination has helped her grab “Best Teacher Award” award, not once or twice, but four times. A recent award that added to her kitty is Bharathi Pudhumai Penn Award for the year 2020 in Erode. Other than this, she has received three more awards- Nambikai in 2018 by Tiruchy Rotary Club, Best Teacher Award in 2018 by Tirunelveli Green City, Best Teacher Award in 2018 by Thanjavur Agni Siragugal Arakattalai.

This is not where her achievements end. She set up a smart class in February 2019. She says, “I was getting `60,000 as an incentive for pursuing a masters degree. I decided to use this money and, with the help of some sponsors, I set up a smart class in the government school. Now the school is no less than any private school. Students are more involved in studies.” Hemkumari wants to focus more on education so that it can be made interesting for students.