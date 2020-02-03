Once branded a 'witch', Odisha woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness record book

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: From being branded a witch once to etching her name in the Guinness Book of World Records, septuagenarian Kumari Naik's journey has been an incredible one, all thanks to her 19 toes and 12 fingers.

Suffering from polydactylism (a condition of having supernumerary fingers/toes), 75-year-old Kumari, a resident of Kadapada village under Buguda block in Ganjam district, has entered the record book for having the most digits in the world. The previous record-holder was Devendra Suthar of Gujarat who has 28 digits (14 fingers and as many toes).

Kumari's digits, which have brought her fame today, were a curse for her at one point of time. Her deformity earned her the scorn of neighbours and fellow villagers. And her inability to speak and hear as well as unusual facial appearance frightened children who called her a witch. Unable to bear the humiliation, Kumari chose to spend her life indoors away from the glare of villagers.

Born into a poor scheduled caste family, Kumari could not afford medical treatment for her condition. Initially, she lived with her parents, two brothers and their wives. After her parents passed away, her brothers took care of her.

However, her days of suffering started after her brothers died and the sister-in-laws neglected her. Some villagers were sympathetic to the woman's condition and built her a hut on the banks of the village pond. Kumari survived on the food given by villagers. A couple of years back, an anganwadi worker noticed her plight and enrolled her name in the list of old-age pensioners.

But the pension money of Rs 500 was too meagre for her. Last year, Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Buguda Ranjita Tripathy came to know about Kumari's plight and requested Polasara MLA Srikant Sahu to help her. The MLA then brought the woman to his old-age home at Hatiota. She has been staying in the old-age home since August last year.

Kumari shot to fame after her story was reported by some western media houses. Manager of the old-age home Chaturbhuja Patnaik, who takes care of Kumari, said he was happy for the turnaround in her life. "Kumari would now get a new lease of life and because of her, the old-age home will be known globally," he said.

Polydactylism is a birth defect in which a person develops extra fingers and toes. Professor of Plastic Surgery in MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dr Raju Dash said usually, the additional fingers or toes are removed after a couple of years from birth. Kumari's deformity can be treated but before going for operation, she has to undergo various tests as she has already reached 75 years of age, he said.

Dr Dash further said the surgery will not be a costly affair as the State Government is providing free treatment and medicines to poor.

