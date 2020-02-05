Bravo! 105-year-old grandma passes Class 4 equivalency exam with 74.5% score

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Bhageerathi Amma, 105, who became the oldest ‘school student’ in the state, has qualified for the fourth-standard equivalency examination with a 74.5 per cent score. The result will be officially declared by the Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) on Wednesday.

The KSLM district coordinator Pradeep Kumar first disclosed the result to literacy worker KB Vasanthakumar, who then informed Amma. “She was very excited to know her result. A few days ago when she was sick due to some age-related issues, she was concerned about her results,” said Vasanthakumar.

“I am very happy to know that I have passed my exam. I would like to attempt the next phase too if my health permits,” said Bhageerathi.

After attempting the literacy exam, Bhageerathi became the KSLM brand ambassador to inspire women to resume their discontinued studies.

Bhageerathi, who got married at a very young age, lost her husband in her 30s when she was pregnant with her youngest daughter.

She had to shoulder the responsibility of her big family – four daughters and two sons. Currently, she is living with her youngest daughter Thankamani, 70, at Prakkulam in Thrikkaruva panchayat. As she was not well to attend the exams at a centre, she wrote the examination under the supervision of the panchayat member at her house ‘Nand Dham’ at Prakkulam in Thrikkaruva panchayat here in November 2019.

Karthiyani Amma, 96 from Cheppad in Alappuzha district, who scored a whopping 98 on 100 in the literacy examination was her biggest motivation to take such a step, said her daughter Thankamani.

On the success of Bhagirathi Amma, Thrikkaruva panchayat president K Chandrasekhara Pillai visited her house and felicitated her with a ponnada.