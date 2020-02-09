Home Good News

Jashpur is Chhattisgarh's first tobacco-free town 

The directorate of health services in Chhattisgarh after going through the observation report submitted by the survey team had certified Jashpur town as first tobacco-free in the state.

Published: 09th February 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Tobacco

Image of tobacco used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Jashpur city, situated in north-east of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, has been declared as the first tobacco (smoke) free town, achieved though widespread awareness campaign, strict compliance and enforcement of tobacco control regulations.

A two-day extensive research and inspection were carried out by a survey team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Master of Public Health Course Co-ordination) on 22-23 January 2020. The team cross-examined the ground situation keeping in perspective the guidelines of Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) that prohibits smoking in public places.

The directorate of health services in Chhattisgarh after going through the observation report submitted by the survey team had certified Jashpur town as first tobacco-free in the state.

“Based on the strong and persuasive efforts by the district administration on implementation of the Section 4 of COTPA, as found by the survey team, the Jashpur city has been declared as smoking free. It is hoped the district will continue to carry out a regular review on 100 per cent compliance of the given provision of the Act”, cited the circular of the Department of Health Services.

The measures undertaken by the district administration has been cited to be in compliance with the tobacco control Act.

“All places — private or government, accessed by the general public, there was a clear instruction to abide by the stipulation under the law. The violators, including shops, were penalised and those frequently breaching the rules were even sent to jail for their offences. Efforts are on to cover the entire district. Signages on tobacco/smoking-free were displayed at every prominent place. No separate smoking area in public places allowed except as specified under the guidelines”, said Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar, Jashpur district collector.

Awareness drives were proactively conducted by the district authorities in all public places through various mediums and the hoardings. A toll-free number launched for the people who can call to alert or lodge complaint on any violation of the law seen in public places.

“There was quick response and action taken to every such call”, an officer told the Express.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jashpur Chhattisgarh tobacco tobacco free town Tobacco ban Cigarettes
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp