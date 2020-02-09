Jashpur is Chhattisgarh's first tobacco-free town 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Jashpur city, situated in north-east of Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, has been declared as the first tobacco (smoke) free town, achieved though widespread awareness campaign, strict compliance and enforcement of tobacco control regulations.

A two-day extensive research and inspection were carried out by a survey team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Master of Public Health Course Co-ordination) on 22-23 January 2020. The team cross-examined the ground situation keeping in perspective the guidelines of Section 4 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) that prohibits smoking in public places.

The directorate of health services in Chhattisgarh after going through the observation report submitted by the survey team had certified Jashpur town as first tobacco-free in the state.

“Based on the strong and persuasive efforts by the district administration on implementation of the Section 4 of COTPA, as found by the survey team, the Jashpur city has been declared as smoking free. It is hoped the district will continue to carry out a regular review on 100 per cent compliance of the given provision of the Act”, cited the circular of the Department of Health Services.

The measures undertaken by the district administration has been cited to be in compliance with the tobacco control Act.

“All places — private or government, accessed by the general public, there was a clear instruction to abide by the stipulation under the law. The violators, including shops, were penalised and those frequently breaching the rules were even sent to jail for their offences. Efforts are on to cover the entire district. Signages on tobacco/smoking-free were displayed at every prominent place. No separate smoking area in public places allowed except as specified under the guidelines”, said Nilesh Kumar Kshirsagar, Jashpur district collector.

Awareness drives were proactively conducted by the district authorities in all public places through various mediums and the hoardings. A toll-free number launched for the people who can call to alert or lodge complaint on any violation of the law seen in public places.

“There was quick response and action taken to every such call”, an officer told the Express.

