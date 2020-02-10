25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: The family of 25-year-old Mahesh Yerunkar -- who was injured in a road accident -- decided to donate his organs, after the victim was declared brain dead by the doctors.

The victim, who hails from Raigad district of the state, was returning from an event when the bike on which he was riding pillion, collided with a truck.

He was initially admitted to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital on February, 7.

Pallavi Saple, Dean of the hospital said that it was the third organ donation that took place in this hospital and the organs from Yerunkar, helped five patients on their path to recovery.

Elaborating on the process, she pointed out that in the case of Yerunkar, all of his organs were eligible for donation and his liver could be used to help two patients -- one small child and a senior citizen.

She further gave credit to the donor's family for giving the go-ahead for the donation.

The hospital dean also applauded the family of the victim for taking the decision which could help in saving the life of multiple patients.

"I want to give the family a lot of credit. It was easy to convince the family once they spoke to our superintendent and social worker," she added.