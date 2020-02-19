Home Good News

In 48 hours, organs of two brain dead donors save many lives at Delhi AIIMS

After counselling by Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation at AIIMS, the family members took a decision of multi-organ and tissue donation. Hence heart, liver, kidneys and corneas were donated.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: In the last 48 hours, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has transplanted two hearts, four kidneys, two livers, two corneas and bones, said the authority. One of the organ donor is a 26-year-old man from Kashganj, Uttar Pradesh who was working as a daily wage labourer in Delhi.

The man fell from the second floor and was brought to Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center, AIIMS on February 13. Two days later, he was declared brain dead. 

After counselling by Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation at AIIMS, the family members took a decision of multi-organ and tissue donation. Hence his heart, liver, kidneys and corneas were donated.

Another deceased, 61-year-old from Delhi was a pledged donor with Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti. When he was declared brain dead at AIIMS on Monday morning, the family agreed to donate his heart, liver, kidneys, corneas and bones.

“The families were gracious enough to take decision to donate the organs of their beloved ones in the most painful moments of their lives,” said AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

India faces an acute shortage of cadaver organs for transplantation, with barely 5 per cent of the organs that get transplanted annually in India coming from deceased donors. There is a huge gap between demand and supply.

