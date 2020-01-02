Home Good News

Coimbatore: Free classes help Dalit students improve proficiency in English

The teaching faculty comprise a former Air Force officer, an MBA graduate and an English literature student.

Published: 02nd January 2020 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Students taking part in the free English grammar classes conducted at Kamarajapuram in Coimbatore.

Students taking part in the free English grammar classes conducted at Kamarajapuram in Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS)

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The importance of English in India cannot be overlooked. Someone who is proficient in the language has an ace up the sleeve. The fact that it also serves to connect people from various States speaking different languages cements its irreplaceable nature.

Funded by volunteers and NGOs, Dr Ambedkar Education and Employment Coaching Centre has been conducting free grammar classes in the English language twice a week to underprivileged students belonging to Kamarajapuram, Sengathurai and Veerakeralam since 2018. Majority of people living in the three areas are Dalits.

The centre has conducted nearly 100 free sessions at Kamarajapuram and 30 each in Sengathurai and Veerakeralam. That the students undergo activity-based learning so as to understand the subject better makes it unique. Around 80 students in the 11- 18 age group are currently attending classes between 6 pm and 8 pm twice a week.

The teaching faculty comprise a former Air Force officer, an MBA graduate and an English literature student. “Apart from teaching students where to use ‘a’ and ‘an,’ we teach them vowels and consonants,” said K Ganesh, coordinator of the centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore English language Dalit students
India Matters
For representational purpose.
Cable TV users to get all free-to-air channels for Rs 160 per month: TRAI
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
RBI launches app for visually challenged to identify currency notes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
CBSE mandates 75 per cent attendance for 10th, 12th exams
Koneru Humpy with her family in Vijayawada on Wednesday | P RAVINDRA BABU
Happy homecoming for world champion Koneru Humpy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New normal? Tribal woman from remote AP village delivers baby en route to hospital
Firefighters trying to control fire at Peera Garhi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Burning Delhi factory collapses, 14 rescued, many still trapped
Gallery
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
Happy 2020! From Berlin to North Korea, this is how people around the world celebrated New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp