UP man gifts freedom to nine prisoners on father's death anniversary

By IANS

AGRA: Nine prisoners from the Agra jail walked free on Wednesday because of a man they had never met, known or even heard of.

These nine prisoners had completed their sentence but were serving an extended term because they could not pay the penalty imposed on them. All of them had been convicted for petty crimes.

Social worker Pravendra Kumar Yadav gifted freedom to these nine prisoners by paying their penalty amount which added up to Rs 61,333.

"I decided to gift freedom to these nine inmates on the sixth death anniversary of my father, late Shri Niwas Yadav. This, according to me, would be a befitting tribute to the memory of my father," said Yadav.

Superintendent of Agra Jail, Shashikant Mishra, said, "So far 313 inmates have been released after being helped by those who have paid their penalty amount. We have collected Rs 21 lakhs as penalty amount for the release of these prisoners.

Various NGOs, doctors, businessmen and other individuals have paid the penalty of such prisoners who have completed their term.