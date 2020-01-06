Home Good News

Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in valley, presents it in Bengaluru

A carbon adsorber is a pollution control equipment which significantly reduces volatile organic compounds in low concentration streams.

Published: 06th January 2020 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress

Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The shutdown of internet in the valley did not deter this schooler to come down to Bengaluru and show his model for a smoke-free Kashmir.

Numair Muzaffar, a class nine student from Burn Hall School in Srinagar, has created a Carbonic Smoke Adsorber, which can be a breakthrough in controlling air pollution and arrest the cases of respiratory diseases in India.

“Our project is based on the principle of ‘Clean Air for Everyone’,” said Numair, who was displaying his model at the Children’s Science Congress as part of the 107th Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru. The project, a simple mechanism, is meant to clean the air at minimal cost.

A carbon adsorber is a pollution control equipment which significantly reduces volatile organic compounds in low concentration streams. The pollutants flow through an activated carbon bed, trapping them on the surface.

The cylindrical structure has an exhaust fan where the polluted air from the chimneys enter. The air then passes through a passage infused with activated carbon, which purifies the air.

The model was initially meant for homes in Kashmir, where it is common to find hamams, or stone rooms which are kept warm by burning firewood below, said Basharat Hussain, Numair’s mentor.

But the idea can be extrapolated to use in a larger factory too, he said, as they too chug out large amounts of carbon content into the air.

With a growing number of hamams in the valley, Basharat said there were just layers of smoke being added to the existing cloud.

Numair, who was helped by his mother, who works in the medical field, said the model can be a breakthrough in controlling air pollution in India.

Numair, who recorded the plight of the student community since August 5, the day when special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was abrogated, noted that there was a total ‘deadlock’ on Jammu and Kashmir. Of all, he saw it was students who suffered the most as all schools and colleges were shut.

It was the fourth time when the academic session was disturbed in Kashmir and there was a sudden call for exams to be held for all classes with no relaxation in syllabus.

With the internet shutdown, he remembered not even knowing about his pre-boards as he was away at his relative’s house.

Basharat believes the opportunity was good for the boy to come out and interact with other innovators and science enthusiasts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir lockdown Article 370 abrogation Kashmiri student smoke adsorber Bengaluru
India Matters
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court to sit for 190 days, four High Courts to work 210 days
Numair Muzzaffar speaks to other children at his stall, at the Indian Science Congress (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Kashmiri student creates smoke adsorber amid internet shutdown in Valley
Cricketer Irfan Pathan while announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket at a programme in Mumbai Saturday Jan. 4 2020. (Photo | PTI)
I never lost my swing, blaming Greg Chappell just a cover-up: Irfan Pathan
AR Rahman, fondly called as the Mozart of Madras, won a national award for his very first movie Roja. Time magazine listed his track for Mani Ratnam's Roja among '10 Best Soundtracks' of all time. (Photo | AP)
Happy birthday AR Rahman: 7 things to know about the Oscar-winning composer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp