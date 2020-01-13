Meet Chennai's young Sheldon: 10-year-old CB Sajan Ramesh

Shwetha Surendran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you’ve ever watched the American comedy series Young Sheldon, you know that its appeal, apart from its clever use of humour, lies in the fact that he’s this bonafide child genius. But you wouldn’t think of meeting someone so similar until you come across 10-year-old CB Sajan Ramesh.

Dressed in a sharp green jacket, with neatly styled hair that would have made even a Dr Sheldon Cooper smile, one comes to learn fairly quickly that beneath that sweet smile, lies a thought process well beyond his years.

A student at the Nazareth Academy (CBSE) in Kamaraja Nagar, Sajan, who is just in class 5, already has an app to his name.

“The name of my app is Health Check, and through it, you can keep a check on your BMI, heart rate, height and weight. It’s for both adults and children so everyone can use it,” he says.

Having noticed a lot of kids his own age struggling with obesity and lethargy, the Health Check app was created by Sajan with the motive of raising awareness about the importance of being physically active.

Enrolled in the online coding course offered by WhiteHat Jr since 2019, the Health Check app was a way through which Sajan could put to use his daily coding lessons. And it’s a job that he takes very seriously.

A quick learner, Sajan’s love affair with computers began when he was much younger, with his parents noticing his spark when he was just three.

“I am an IT professional, and Sajan would always want to sit and watch what I’m working on. First, we worked on a little bit of HTML together, and now he’s gotten to the stage where he finds errors in what I write. It makes me very proud to see that,” says CN Balu Ramesh, his father.

When not working on his coding skills, Sajan is busy sharpening his mind with Vedic Mathematics.

“I love Math. It’s my favourite subject at school,” he declares confidently with a twinkle in his eye. But Sajan practices what he preaches and leads a physically active life as well.

Cricket and tennis lessons are some of his favourites. Set firmly on a path that will undoubtedly lead to innovation and accolades in the future, Sajan aspires to be a scientist one day.

“I’m going to invent robots and work with AI when I grow up, and then I’ll make sure it’s available for everyone,” he says. And it’s hard not to appreciate the goodness of the young dream.

The Health Check app, which is currently in the last stages of prototyping, will soon be released for the public.

Until then Sajan is busy brainstorming new app concepts, studying new coding languages, working on complex Vedic Mathematics equations and watching Doraemon.

He’s a ten-year-old wunderkind after all.