Doctors perform bloodless bone marrow transplant on four-year-old Tanzanian

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 4-year-old Tanzanian boy suffering from Stage IV neuroblastoma cancer was admitted to Narayana Hospital. As the child’s family were followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses, they were not open to a blood transfusion -- a crucial aspect in bone marrow transplant.



Respecting the child and his family’s beliefs, the doctors decided to conduct autologous bone marrow transplant, where the healthy blood stem cells from one’s own body are taken out and given back

after very high doses of chemotherapy



“Suffering from Stage IV cancer itself minimizes one’s chance of recovery. Further, if your beliefs do not approve of certain medical practices, then your chances of recovery become even more difficult,” read a statement issued by Narayan Health City Hospital.



This cancer starts from one of the adrenal glands in the abdomen areas. Bone marrow transplant on an average requires the patient to undergo at least 5-6 blood transfusions and platelet transfusions each, but the procedure was performed without any transfusion.



“The doctors decided to work on the child three weeks in advance and put him on medications that helped in increasing his blood levels. Once this happened, they removed the cancerous tumour surgically, after which the bone marrow transplant was performed,” the release added.



Dr Sunil Bhat, Director & Clinical Lead - Paediatric Oncology, Haematology and Bone Marrow Transplant at Mazumdar Shaw Cancer Centre, said, “In fact, despite medications, many times the blood products may not be optimal. Further, owing to the low production of platelets, there is a high chance of bleeding which can affect the survival of the child. The success rate of bone marrow transplant without the support of blood transfusion is very low and many would not even attempt it. However, we managed to successfully perform it.”

Within 4-6 weeks, the boy recovered and was discharged.