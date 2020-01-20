Bengaluru traffic cops unite lost boy, mom in Cubbon Park, earn kudos

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In spite of their hectic schedule of streamlining traffic due to the One-Day International cricket match between India and Australia on Sunday, Cubbon Park traffic police turned saviours for a six-year-old lost boy and managed to reunite him with his frantic mother near the Dog Park in Cubbon Park.

The kid had visited the Dog Park with his mother in the morning, but some time past noon, Rahul (name changed) got separated from her.

A frightened Rahul was moving about the Dog Park looking for his mother, and when he couldn’t find her, began to cry inconsolably.

Aditi Bhatt, who too had come to the Dog Park, saw the child crying and held on to him until his mother was found. When asked about his parents, he couldn’t answer most of the questions but managed to give the names of his parents, elder brother and the school he studied in.

Meanwhile, Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, known in business and industry circles, besides being an active citizen and a regular at the Dog Park on Sunday mornings, decided to call Kishore Bharani, Cubbon Park traffic police inspector, and requested help in finding the child’s parents.

While Bharani pointed out that they had a busy schedule, he nevertheless promised to help. In almost no time, head constables Umesh and Nandish appeared in Cubbon Park.

“The constables first went around Cubbon Park to check if someone was looking for their lost child. They couldn’t find anyone, but after a while, they found a woman crying near Queen’s Circle and asked her what had happened. She told them that she had lost her child. They immediately picked up Rahul from the Dog Park and took him to his mother (unnamed to protect her identity),” said Bharani.

Priya was all praise for Bharani and his men, and particularly Aditi Bhatt, who wouldn’t let the child out of her sight until his mother was found.

“Inspector Bharani’s quick response helped us to reunite them, while Aditi held on to the child. It took one hour and with the inspector’s help, we reunited them.”

Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda said, “It is great that our traffic police responded immediately, and did a fantastic job by reuniting the mother and child.”