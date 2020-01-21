Home Good News

Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations

The South Division has 17 police stations, and Rohini has asked all the police officials to start taking care of the stray dogs and train them.

Published: 21st January 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Know who is going to be the watchdogs for police stations? The strays. And thereby hangs a ‘tail’. It was not a stray thought that prompted the Bengaluru South Division launch this new initiative. A brainchild of Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat, the police personnel of South Division have now been ordered to feed and look after the strays loitering around police stations so that they can be trained by the police dog squad experts for their new roles. But the strays won’t take over the roles of the canines in the dog squads, but will guard police stations and accompany police patrols on night rounds.

The South Division has 17 police stations, and Rohini has asked all the police officials to start taking care of the stray dogs and train them. “There are at least about 50-60 dogs in total who are mostly outside the police stations wandering around. Many residents come and feed them and take care of them. Now, we want to do our bit by doing the same.

I have asked my officials to feed the strays and we are also going to give them basic training -- like obeying commands -- so that we can even use them as guard dogs,” Rohini told TNIE. “The police go on night patrols. They can take these dogs with them, which will drive in a sense of fear among miscreants,” she said. Most are puppies and the police have already started giving them basic command training. “Commands like ‘sit’, ‘stand’, ‘stay’, ‘jump’ are being taught and many have already started learning. Slowly, we can go forward with other commands,” said Rohini.

Strays are low-maintenance, easier to care for, says DCP

“They are getting into good shape,” said Rohini, adding, “Stray dogs are of low-maintenance and we can easily take care of them unlike the exotic high breed. Some of the dogs we train will even be chosen for the dog squad teams,” she said. This apart the DCP has also asked the officials to ensure that the dogs are vaccinated on schedule. “We have roped in two veterinary doctors who are carrying out the vaccination process. Some animal rescuers are also visiting the stations and taking care of the dogs,” she said, adding that the dogs are fed and sheltered by the police themselves. Shivakumar P, Kumarswamy Layout Police Inspector, said, “We have made kennels for them.

Training is also being given to them to behave with the public when they visit police stations. After a while they will be trained by the dog squad teams to identify offenders. When the public sees that police are taking care of stray dogs, they too will come forward to adopt strays.” Priya Chetty Rajagopal, animal lover who had started a petition “PLEA” (Police Lease of Empathy For Animals) ,was delighted with Rohini’s effort. “I received a message from Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao saying that they have started the initiative and I was very overwhelmed to see that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru police Stray dogs watchdogs
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp