Visually impaired cricketers to get exclusive sports ground in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Visually impaired cricketers are likely to get a dedicated sports training complex that will enable them to develop into professional players, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has said.

CABI has approached the Karnataka government with a request to allot 25 acres of land to set up a sports complex with a training ground, gymnasium and swimming pool, and has received a positive response, Mahantesh G K, President, CABI and head of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, told media persons in Bengaluru on Monday.

“Chinnaswamy Stadium is full most of the time and we can’t get permission to use it. Having a ground only for visually impaired sports persons will enable them to able train anytime. We are also going to bring in top coaches. The government has given us a positive response,” Mahantesh said.

Mahantesh said that the association will look for a suitable plot on the outskirts of Bengaluru that can seat spectators.

The entire facility will be sensitive to the needs of people with visual and other disabilities so that everyone can come and practice their respective sports.

CABI has been striving to develop cricket on a large scale among visually impaired people by identifying and encouraging school students, and adults.

“We are planning a routine cricket league and want to bring more women on to the field,” he said.