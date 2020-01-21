Home Good News

Woman CRPF biker squad set to perform at Republic Day parade

At this year’s Republic Day parade, the all-woman CRPF contingent is expected to present as many as nine acts of daring bike riding and conclude by forming a human pyramid on multiple motorcycles.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Women of the CRPF motorcycle squad that is set to perform at the upcoming Republic Day parade rehearsing for the big day

Women of the CRPF motorcycle squad that is set to perform at the upcoming Republic Day parade rehearsing for the big day. (Photo| Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An all-women bikers contingent of the CRPF will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath, officials said on Monday.The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade.“It will be the first time that our women bikers are going to be a part of the parade. This squad was raised in 2014 as part of our commitment to involving women in all spheres of duties rendered by us,” said Deputy Inspector (DIG) General Moses Dhinakaran.

The contingent will be commanded by Inspector Seema Nag, who is posted with the Rapid Action Force (RAF). The members of the squad have been specially chosen by CRPF trainers. They are drawn from various combat ranks of the force, another official said. This women bikers team, the official said, had performed at the birth anniversary celebrations of country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 last year at Kevadia in Gujarat. The event was attended by PM Modi.

In 1986, the CRPF had raised the first armed women’s battalion in the Asia region and at present it has six such units with over 1,000 personnel in each.

At this year’s Republic Day parade, the all-woman CRPF contingent is expected to present as many as nine acts of daring bike riding and conclude by forming a human pyramid on multiple motorcycles.
At the 2018 parade, a women bikers team of the Border Security Force (BSF) had made a similar debut.
With agency inputs

Traffic headache for commuters in city 
Commuters in Delhi had a harrowing time as VIP movement and Republic Day rehearsals affected traffic across stretches of the city. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir to Patel Chowk metro station, causing traffic congestions near Connaught Place and Panchkuian Road. The Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for traffic from 9 am to 12 noon for parade rehearsals. In the evening, there due to  a VVIP route near ITO, several vehicles were stuck in traffic. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF CRPF republic day performance Moses Dhinakaran republic day parade Republic Day parade women biker squad
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp