These onions from Tiruchi prison bring happiness when peeled

TIRUCHY: The primary objective of incarceration is to reform people falling out with the law. But, added to the inculcation of moral values, if it also provides life skills and encourages entrepreneurial aspirations, it goes a long way in the holistic development of the inmates.

A group of inmates at the Tiruchy Central Prison have set a good example of entrepreneurial benevolence by selling shallots (sambar onions) produced at the prison farm at a discount of 20 per cent against the market price. About 50 tonnes of shallots were harvested on Wednesday.

The Prison Department is not only planning to increase the area under cultivation but also bringing more inmates into the semi-open space.

Shallots prices had skyrocketed in the past few months owing to reduced supply. Despite efforts in sourcing onion from other States and countries, prices continued to remain high.

To bring cheer to residents, the Prison Department is planning to increase the area under cultivation to one acre for commercial sale at the Freedom Market. Earlier in 2019, shallots were planted on about half an acre within the prison. The 25 inmates who led this novel initiative had used 80 per cent of organic fertilizers.

Speaking to Express, Shankar, Superintendent of Tiruchy Central Prison, said, "About 50 tonnes of shallots were harvested and 21 kg brought for sale on Wednesday. All of it sold like hotcakes within a matter of hours. To help the public, we have decided to sell it at 20 per cent discount per kg against the market price. From tomorrow, batches of shallots will be made available."

Out of 184 acres of agricultural land, only 21 acres have been used for cultivating crops like radish, eggplant, greens and onion for prison and commercial sale.

The Department has plans to cultivate herbal plants, which will be used for making medicinal dishes that will soon to be added to the menu.

Thirumurugan, Freedom Bazaar in-charge, said that 25 inmates are handling farm work.

