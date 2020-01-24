Home Good News

When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata

A speechless Sahana’s brother Sabir Ali expressed gratitude to Chowdhury’s family.

Published: 24th January 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: In what would reinstate one’s belief in humanity, a family of a Hindu road accident victim donated his liver for a Muslim young woman in Kolkata at a time when the state capital has been witnessing a large-scale protest accusing the BJP-led Centre of dividing people on the line of religion by introducing CAA.

One Kalyan Kumar Roy Chowdhury was seriously injured in a mishap and was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital on the EM Bypass where he died on Wednesday. His family members were told about a Muslim patient who wanted a liver transplant.

Roy Chowdhury’s family agreed to donate the organ for Sahana Khatun, who needed a liver transplant to survive. ‘’When we heard about Sahana’s plight, we did not think twice. My 67-year-old father left us but his organ saved the life of a young woman who has long future,’’ said Roy Chowdhury’s daughter Adrija.   
The organ was transported through green corridor in 10 minutes to SSKM Hospital where Sahana was admitted. She underwent a surgery and got the new organ transplanted. ‘’Her condition was deteriorating by the day. After the surgery, she is now stable,’’ said Dr Abhijit Chowdhury.

A speechless Sahana’s brother Sabir Ali expressed gratitude to Chowdhury’s family. “Everyone has been talking about religious discord in the backdrop of the CAA. When a political party is trying to divide us on the line of religion, Roy Chowdhury’s family has set an example of communal harmony. If I get a chance to help a Hindu family, I will not think twice,’’ he said.

