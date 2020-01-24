Your new ‘chef’ cooks over 600 recipes faster with no LPG

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Wouldn't it be fun to cook over 600 recipes of Indian, Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai cuisine in much less time than usually required, yet using less water and no LPG?

Meet ‘Robochef’, world’s first automated kitchen, where the only manual intervention required is to place the ingredients inside various hoppers and the press of a button takes care of the cooking.

Chennai-based engineer-turned-innovator Saravanan Sundaramoorthy, introduced his brainchild in the city on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, the 30-year-old Founder-CEO of the start-up, ‘Robochef,’ said, “The automated kitchen was developed over five-and-a-half years by a team of 12 engineers. It’s pre-programmed to cook more than 600 recipes in various cuisine. Some of the Indian delicacies that can be made include 28 varieties of biriyani, vegetarian or non-vegetarian curries and desserts like payasam, kesari.” All you have to do is to place all the necessary ingredients inside various hoppers of the stainless steel equipment and press a button on the display screen or mobile application.

“The Robochef is pre-programmed to clean and chop vegetables, grind spices and cook the ingredients in right proportions with the help of sensors, using fireless cooking method,” Saravanan said.

Available in two variants - commercial kitchen (priced at Rs 25 lakh onwards) and domestic kitchen Rs 6 lakh onwards), Robochef, which holds 18 patents, was launched in Chennai in May last and has found clientele in 12 back-end caterers.

Can cook for 10,000

Consuming 1.5 unit power per hour, this automated kitchen can cook using less water. It can cook for 1,000 to 10,000 people. All you do is place the ingredients inside hoppers and press a button.