Home Good News

Surf stories: How this CEO, an avid swimmer, ‘waves’ goodbye to stress

The next months will have Mayukh Choudhury making the best of the pre-monsoon season as he heads to Chennai and Mangalore to catch as many waves as he can.

Published: 28th January 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayukh Choudhury may be born in Tripura but his true home lies in the waters. An avid swimmer and former captain of his educational institute’s water polo team, Choudhury’s transition to surfing came quite naturally.

The next few months for him are now lined up with multiple trips to the coasts of Mangalore or Chennai, in a bid to make the best of the pre-monsoon season.

“Being on the surfboard requires my 100 per cent presence of mind, so it instantly pushes aside all other clutter,” explains the Bengaluru-based co-founder and CEO of Milaap, a healthcare-focused crowdfunding platform.

Having grown up swimming in small ponds back home, Choudhury’s knowledge of swim strokes and technicalities grew during his college days, at IIT Chennai.

“Being a part of the water polo team helped me develop deep friendships with others and these are the friends I’m still in touch with today,” he says, adding that the same friend who introduced him to swimathons, also told him about surfing, back in 2016.

What started off as sporadic trips in 2017 eventually became a regular hobby the following year, with Choudhury having explored the waters of Mangalore, Chennai, Kovalam and Puducherry in India, besides also trying the activity in Sri Lanka, Philippines and California.

Ever since his first attempt, Choudhury managed to strike an instant connect with surfing.

“It was an inherent feeling,” explains the 36-year-old. So much so that no wipeout (a fall from a surfboard) was big enough to make him turn his back on the sea.

“Each fall came with the realisation of what not to try the next time I got back on the board,” he says.

This drive to keep catching waves eventually took him to the waters of Sri Lanka, particularly Mirissa, Weligama and Hikkaduwa.

Of these, the last proved to be most challenging, since Choudhury spent half a day in the water but caught no wave. “This was for a more advanced level but the trip taught me that I could plan trips around surfing. I also learned how to negotiate coral breaks,” he says.

The surf stories don’t end there and it’s hard to miss Choudhury’s smile every time he talks of one. His California trip was the first time he dipped his toes into ice-cold water.

“This was in the month of June so it was a bright sunny day with the spotless sky. But the second you step into the water, there’s a 30-degree difference in temperature,” he explains, adding that though he was there for a work trip, he managed to find time to catch some waves.

“Your feet are frozen, your head feels cold. But if given a chance, I’d definitely try it again.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayukh Choudhury surfing
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Police escorting ambulance till KIMS hospital in Hubballi. (Photo | EPS)
80 km in 50 minutes: Ambulance driver pulls off impossible task to save twins
For representational purpose.
Budget may include stimulants to boost consumer demand: Report
A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first-ever T20I series' win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. (Photo | AP)
India poised for first T20 series win in New Zealand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Real-life 'Tarzan' from Assam gets a treehouse to dodge jumbos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp