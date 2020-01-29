Home Good News

Chennai civic body procures 3 vans, to carry out rescue of the homeless everyday

After a long delay, the Greater Chennai Corporation has finally procured three vans at a cost of Rs10 lakh each to rescue homeless people.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a long delay, the Greater Chennai Corporation has finally procured three vans at a cost of  Rs 10 lakh each to rescue homeless people. This will enable the civic body to carry out rescue everyday as against fortnightly.

Minister SP Velumani was the chief guest of the inauguration function of the vans on Tuesday. 

“All vans are equipped with LED screens, AC, wheelchair, first-aid, lights and fans among other facilities. All these years we had to ask for ambulances and other government vehicles to carry out the rescue and we could do it only once in 15 days,” said a senior corporation official from the Wing for Homeless department. Very soon, a mobile application will be introduced.

People who comes across a homeless person can click a picture and upload it on the app with the details and the rescue would be carried out by the nearest co-ordinator.

