Kochi steam car wash service has its way to save water

Employing steam technology, the startup, has now expanded to five units in Kochi, cleans four cars with just 20 litres of water.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Jithin Raj (L) and Ajmal Khalid.

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Of the several ways to save water and make the planet a better place, Ajmal Khalid and Jithin Raj picked an ingenious one. The car wash business, which uses at least 120 litres to wash a single vehicle, was their target. The idea hit them a while back when waiting in queue to wash Jithin’s new ride. After months of research, they launched ‘Caggo’, a steam car wash service on June 5, 2016. 

“It seemed befitting to launch the service on World Environment Day. Our company employs Korean technology to wash cars using steam, thereby saving many litres of water,” says Ajmal. Last year, Caggo was registered as a private limited company with five units in Kochi and 50 franchises across Kerala.

With Caggo, washing one car would require approximately five litres of water. “With steam technology, water is converted to steam and pressure is pumped to generate the same onto the car. A normal car wash service cleans the exterior using water while wiping and vacuuming the interior. Here, we steam the interior too thereby removing traces of dust, fungi and bad odour,” says Ajmal. 

But, is there a possibility for water molecules to penetrate the circuit system of the dashboard due to the pressure applied? "There are two options. The first is a pure steam mode which is opted for the car exterior and interior cleaning. The second one employs water along with steam. The latter is used to remove hard dirt from car wheels, mud flaps and wheel arches," he explains.

Also, as opposed to a normal car wash which uses chemicals, steam technology has none involved, he says. Caggo also provides door-to-door services, unlike other popular service providers.  

However, despite its pros, Caggo took time to be acknowledged. "While the method is popular in other countries, people here were apprehensive of steam damaging their car. Eventually, we expanded and added detailing segments. Slowly, through word of mouth, we began garnering a customer base and franchise partners," says Ajmal. 

According to Ajmal, Caggo has saved more than 500 lakh litres of water per day in its four years of service and is convinced that steam technology is the future. Caggo can be booked via the app or by contacting 9157123456.

