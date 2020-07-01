Against all odds: Shifa earns full A+ in SSLC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shifa Thasneem, the sister of Shamna Thasneem, the medical student who lost her life three years ago allegedly due to medical negligence, passed the SSLC examinations with A+ in all subjects. The exam results were declared on Tuesday.Shifa’s success comes against all odds. Her father K A Abootty died amid a prolonged legal battle to get justice for the death of his elder daughter Shamna.

Shamna lost her life due to the medical negligence, allegedly, by her own teachers at the Ernakulam Medical College.P K Shereefa, Shifa’s mother who is now fighting for justice, had sent a legal notice to the state chief secretary a year ago demanding compensation of Rs 1 crore for the death of her daughter. Shifa is among the 3,406 students who secured full A+ from Ernakulam district.