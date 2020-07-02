99-year-old ex-serviceman wins battle against Covid-19 in Bengal

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 99-year-old man, with cataract on both eyes and suffering from hypertension, stepped out of a private health care unit in Kolkata on Wednesday after winning a week-long battle against Covid-19 infection. He is said to be the oldest Covid-19 patient in the state who returned home after recovery.

Last week, an 84-year-old man fought a 16-day successful battle at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and returned home.

Nonagenarian Sripati Nayaban, the father of 10 children residing at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, was admitted to the nursing home on June 24. On June 11, one of Sripati’s sons, who is 53-year-old, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital. After 10 days, the test report of the family’s eldest son, who is 72, came positive and he was admitted to a state-run hospital.

"My father was quarantined at home. When he fell ill with respiratory problem, he underwent tests and the report came positive on June 24. We took him to the nursing home at Kankurgachi," said Kanak Nayaban.

Kanak said his father served in the Indian Army and his strong will-power helped him to win the battle against the coronavirus infection.

Soumyadip Chakrabarty, the doctor of the nursing home, said when Sripati was brought to the healthcare unit, the oxygen level in his blood was below 90mmHg, which was a matter of concern. He was given two litres of oxygen to stabilise his condition.

"Other than an individual’s immunity power, bringing a patient infected by Covid-19 is a crucial factor behind recovery. If a patient is brought at the last minute, saving his life becomes difficult. Sripati’s family members did not waste time and their decision helped us to treat him," said Chakrabarty.

Sripati’s son Kanak urged neighbours of any Covid-19 patient to stand beside the family members and relatives of the infected person. "At many places, the people are avoiding and ostracising the families of a Covid-19 patient which is creating a mental pressure on the patients and their family members. Everyone should treat Covid-19 patients and their families with sympathy," he added.