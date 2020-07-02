STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

99-year-old ex-serviceman wins battle against Covid-19 in Bengal

Nonagenarian Sripati Nayaban, the father of 10 children residing at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, was admitted to the nursing home on June 24.

Published: 02nd July 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nonagenarian Sripati Nayaban getting discharged (Photo | EPS)

By Pronab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: A 99-year-old man, with cataract on both eyes and suffering from hypertension, stepped out of a private health care unit in Kolkata on Wednesday after winning a week-long battle against Covid-19 infection. He is said to be the oldest Covid-19 patient in the state who returned home after recovery.

Last week, an 84-year-old man fought a 16-day successful battle at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital and returned home.

Nonagenarian Sripati Nayaban, the father of 10 children residing at Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas district, was admitted to the nursing home on June 24. On June 11, one of Sripati’s sons, who is 53-year-old, tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital. After 10 days, the test report of the family’s eldest son, who is 72, came positive and he was admitted to a state-run hospital.

"My father was quarantined at home. When he fell ill with respiratory problem, he underwent tests and the report came positive on June 24. We took him to the nursing home at Kankurgachi," said Kanak Nayaban.

Kanak said his father served in the Indian Army and his strong will-power helped him to win the battle against the coronavirus infection.

Soumyadip Chakrabarty, the doctor of the nursing home, said when Sripati was brought to the healthcare unit, the oxygen level in his blood was below 90mmHg, which was a matter of concern. He was given two litres of oxygen to stabilise his condition.

"Other than an individual’s immunity power, bringing a patient infected by Covid-19 is a crucial factor behind recovery. If a patient is brought at the last minute, saving his life becomes difficult. Sripati’s family members did not waste time and their decision helped us to treat him," said Chakrabarty.          

Sripati’s son Kanak urged neighbours of any Covid-19 patient to stand beside the family members and relatives of the infected person. "At many places, the people are avoiding and ostracising the families of a Covid-19 patient which is creating a mental pressure on the patients and their family members. Everyone should treat Covid-19 patients and their families with sympathy," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
corona battle recovery Bengal Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp