STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

UK-based Kerala couple wins Lamborghini, Rs 18.94 lakh cash reward

A native of Velloor near Piravom in Kottayam district, the 31-year-old Shibu had reached the UK a year ago after having worked as a sound engineer with a leading studio in Kochi.

Published: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Shibu Paul and Linnet Joseph with the Lamborghini car they won in the Best of the Best lifestyle competition in the UK

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shibu Paul and Linnet Joseph, a Malayali couple based in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, thought they were in dreamland when they were woken up by the representatives of Lamborghini with a brand new luxury car worth Rs 1.84 crore (£195,000).But it was definitely for real as Shibu won a lifestyle competition organised by ‘Best of the Best’ (BOTB), a dream car and lifestyle competition company. Shibu, who had lost his job amid the coronavirus pandemic, could not believe his eyes when he opened the boot of the car. For there was Rs 18.94 lakh (£20,000) as prize money too.

A native of Velloor near Piravom in Kottayam district, the 31-year-old Shibu had reached the UK a year ago after having worked as a sound engineer with a leading studio in Kochi. Initially, the couple lived in Cambridge. But the high cost of living there prompted them to move to Nottingham where Linnet is currently working as a staff nurse with the Nottingham City Hospital.

Shibu was awaiting a call from prospective employers after having attended various interviews when lady luck smiled on him. He bought three tickets worth £6-7 each for BOTB, which has been in operation in major UK airports since 1999.

“I had participated three times and I didn’t want to become an addict. Last time, I filled the form and forgot about it completely. My wife was taking a nap after her night shift, and when the doorbell rang, we were greeted with a brand new Lamborghini worth £195,000 and a prize money of £20,000. We are so grateful to god, as we were worried about my job prospects,” Shibu told TNIE over the phone.

The couple was in for another surprise when the BOTB representative asked them to open the boot of the Lamborghini, revealing a cheque for the prize money. But they have decided to take the cash option instead of the car. For the time being, Shibu is happy driving his Toyota Yaris around as the couple aims to buy a house in Nottingham.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp