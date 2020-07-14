STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forget online classes, teachers in rural Karnataka deliver education at students' doorsteps

Teachers of government schools at Neelakhed, Patawad, Katoli and Okali villages in Kamalapaur taluk are conducting classes near the students dwellings.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:08 PM

Karnataka rural schools

A teacher teaching students at Neelakhed village of Kalaburagi on Monday (Photo | Express)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four government schools in the district have launched a new initiative to take education to the doorsteps of the students.

The teachers at the government schools from Neelakhed, Patawad, Katoli and Okali villages in Kamalapaur taluk have introduced a new programme- learning at the door steps'.

When TNIE visited Neelakhed village on Monday, the teachers were busy teaching students at their doorsteps. Around 45 students were seen sitting beneath a tree in-front of their houses and following what their teachers were telling them. The classes started a week ago after it was de-notified as contaminated zone.

In-charge headmistress of Neelakhed Government Higher Primary School Renuka N, who teaches English said, "some villagers met me and the SDMC (School development Management Committee) chairman Suryakant Jamadar and pleaded to find a way to continue teaching their children as the government as there is no decision yet on reopening the schools. As the students do not have a access to online education and the chances of they sitting idle are more otherwise, the villagers stressed for an alternative to keep them occupied".

Later, Jamadar and the staff members of the School held an informal meeting and voluntarily decided to take classes at the doorsteps of the students so that they can learn without the fear of Covid-19 spread.

As per the decision, the teachers started taking classes for two hours in two to three areas of the village everyday. The students are taught Kannada, English, Science and Mathematics.

Renuka said, "Of the total 90 students, 40-50 students are attending these classes."

Nirmala an eighth grade student said, she is thankful to the teachers, as because of them, they are able to keep in touch with the course. We will not face hardship even if the classes commence late".

Srikanthaiaha, Ravi, Kavita and Shivaleela are taking classes for students at Neelakhed village.

Block Education Officer Bannikatti said, "The voluntary service by the teachers of the four government schools of Kamalapur taluk has inspired many. If the teachers of other villages come forward, it will help the students and the department will also provide all sorts of help."

DDPI S P Badagundi said, "The department cannot force the teachers of all government schools to emulate the Kamalapur module. If the teachers voluntarily do it, it will help the students at large and they can also follow the regular classroom teaching later.

