Mysuru researcher helps develop smart social distancing device to curb COVID-19

K Rathna By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Social distancing has been one of the most successful strategies to control the spread of COVID-19. Now, an additional tool has been developed to identify potential carriers of the virus.

To detect infected patients in the vicinity, a group of researchers has discovered a novel device which tracks people having a high temperature within a range of six feet and alerts users.

The young team comprises researchers in the United States Rahul Reddy Nadikattu (from Mysuru) and Sikender Mohsienuddin Mohammad along with their collaborating partner from India Dr Pawan Whig.

The device comes in handy to monitor COVID patients in targeted areas and communities and segregate infected patients from healthy individuals.

It can be used in different places such as academic institutions, airports, shopping complexes etc. The team members are looking forward to commercialize the device with the help of sponsorship and funding agencies.

The head of the team Rahul Reddy Nadikattu said there are instances where COVID-19 patients roam freely and transmit the infection. By using this smart device, the spread of the infection can be controlled.



Rahul is planning to release a book on COVID-19 shortly and will also be working on developing nano-informatics based techniques that can be useful in managing the viral outbreak.