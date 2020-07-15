Sajitha becomes Kerala’s first woman excise inspector

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Sajitha O of Thrissur has created history by becoming the first woman Excise Inspector in the state. She took charge at the Excise Circle Office in Tirur on Tuesday. Sajitha was a civil excise officer in Thrissur for the past five years. “I knew I could prove my worth working with the excise department. I have worked in Kolazhy, Thrissur and Wadakkanchery ranges and it was a great experience.

“Through a new provision introduced by the government, women civil excise officers in the state had a chance to attain the post of Excise Inspector through a test. I secured a high score in the test. Like me, many women will soon join the higher ranks of the department,” Sajitha told TNIE. Sajitha took charge in the presence of Tirur Excise CI Anwar Sadath. She completed her training from Thrissur Excise Academy.

Sajitha is the daughter of Thaikkattussery native Damodaran and Meenakshi. She is married to Aji K G from Chuduvalathur in Shoranur. The couple have a daughter named Indu, a Class VII student of Carmel CMI School in Kallipadam.