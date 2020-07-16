STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
This Patna body giving oxygen cylinders for free to home-quarantined Covid patients

The security money deposited at the OCB is refundable at the time the cylinders are returned.

The Oxygen Cylinder Bank in Patna (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a unique initiative, the Bihar Pradesh Marawari (Bihar Regional Marwari Conference) has started an Oxygen Cylinder Bank (OCB) in Patna to provide free oxygen cylinders to home quarantined Covid-19 patients.

The OCB is functioning at Patna’s Dak Bungalow on all working days.

Speaking to this newspaper, regional president of Bihar Marwari Sammelan, Vindo Todi said: “A person in need of an oxygen cylinder for the Covid-19 patient
at home isolation can avail the service from this bank after depositing an amount of Rs 5,000 with a copy of Aadhaar card”.

Todi said: “Only a little amounts are deducted from the security money in case the gas metre or pipe of the cylinder is found damaged. Otherwise, the service is totally free to Covid-19 patients”.

He said that an order for 30 new oxygen cylinders has been placed in addition to the present strength of 21 cylinders.

This bank is only meant for the corona-infected patients, Todi further said, adding that OCB service may be considered in other places of the state on a later stage.

Each cylinder carries 100 kg of oxygen and can give a patient respiratory support for 6 to 8 days.

