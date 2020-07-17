STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First in her village: TN girl creates history by passing Class 12 exam

A girl belonging to Irulapatti tribal village in Bommathathanur panchayat in Denkanikottai taluk became the first person in the village to pass Class XII board exams.

DSP Sangeetha interacting with Krishnaveni. (Photo | Express)

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A girl belonging to Irulapatti tribal village in Bommathathanur panchayat in Denkanikottai taluk became the first person in the village to pass Class XII board exams. In the results announced on Thursday, M Krishnaveni, a student of commerce and accounts stream, secured 295 marks out of 600. 

With a private ‘arts and science’ college in Dharmapuri reportedly offering an admission, Krishnaveni is also set to become the first person from her village to pursue higher studies. Speaking to Express, Krishnaveni said she was a student of a government higher secondary school in Kottur village near Palacode in Dharmapuri district. 

“As most of the schools near my village were either Telugu or Kannada medium, I chose to study in the neighbouring district since Class VI by staying in a hostel,” she said. The daughter of a farmer, Krishnaveni said she has aspirations to clear bank exams and crack civil services examination. She said two of her siblings had to drop out of school after Class X. 

Denkanikottai deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sangeetha who visited Irulapatti, with her team from the Kelamangalam police station, to distribute rice, dal and oil learned of Krishnaveni’s achievement when she was asking the villagers about the Class 12 results.

She has offered Krishnaveni financial assistance and assured her of all support.

Sangeetha explained that, like Krishnaveni, she too hailed from a village and was the first graduate in her family. “I wanted to encourage the girl,” she said. Some good Samaritans had come forward to support Krishnaveni’s education, she added.

Class XII board exams
