STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'I am a medical activist', says Bihar doctor who kept his clinic open during lockdown

Dr. Ranjan not only continued providing medical services to the patients at his clinic during the lockdown but also visited the homes of several patients upon knowing about their immovable conditions.

Published: 17th July 2020 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Dr. Rajiva Ranjan in his clinic (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: ‘Medicine is not a profession to me but a god-send opportunity to serve people’, said Dr. Rajiva Ranjan who continued practising at his clinic throughout the lockdown period in the city.

Putting aside the suggestion of many of his family members or colleagues to stay at home, Dr. Ranjan walked out from his flat to open the clinic everyday.

“At those times, patients of non-Covid ailments were facing horrible times as most of the private medical establishments and clinics were closed for fear of getting infected with corona.

"I recalled the words of my mother when I graduated with MBBS degree from BHU - beta doctor ka kam 24 hours bimar ka jan bachana hai. Ye davik seva hai bhulna mat” (My son duty of a doctor is to save the life a patient. This is a divine service, never forget in). I still walk with on this motto,” he recalled.

Defining himself as a 'medical activist', Dr Ranjan said that serving patients during the lockdown was more important than getting confined at home in fear.

Dr. Ranjan not only continued providing medical services to the patients at his clinic during the lockdown but also visited the homes of several patients upon knowing about their immovable conditions.

“No doubt, during that period of lockdown, the number of patients at the clinic was not so high because of transportation problems. But I never hesitated to visit the houses of patients when I knew that they are facing the problem of transportation to come to the clinic”, he said, adding that he also provided telemedical counselling on the basis of common symptoms of diseases from the house.

“I also ensured the doorstep delivery of medicines from the pharmacy near my clinic. The people battling with Covid-19 need a humane approach along with medicine. A strong and positive feeling created by a doctor proves to be more impactful than medicine”, he said.

He said that people during the pandemic or epidemic need more confidence-building counselling. “I advised all the patients who visited my clinic at Boring canal road during the lockdown to avoid carbohydrates as it weakens the immunity. Thereafter, I told them and still advise patients to increase the intake of Vitamin C from natural resources such as fruits and zinc from fully-boiled eggs and milk”.

According to a rough count, Dr Ranjan provided medical services to more than 600-800 patents during the first and second phases of lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar doctor Dr Rajeev Ranjan Bihar coronavirus Bihar lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp