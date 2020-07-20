Covid-19: Recovered cops to donate plasma to infected colleagues in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a noble initiative, Bihar Police has said that the department will encourage the cops cured from Covid-19 to donate plasma.

The police headquarters has directed all IGs, DIGs, and SPs to prepare a list of cured cops and report the human rights wing of state police.

According to the official figure, out of 666 infected cops in the state so far, 202 policemen have recovered. A dozen senior police officials, including IG, DIG, SSP, and DySP ranks, were among those infected from the police department.

Confirming this, ADG (HQ)-cum-spokesperson of Bihar Police Jitendra Kumar said that the cops recovered from the infection would be encouraged to donate plasma for saving the lives of other infected cops and other people.

Kumar said that all range IGs, DIGs, and SPs, have been directed to prepare the lists from their restive jurisdictions of the cured cops and report the details to DIG (human rights) Rajesh Tripathi by July 23.

“These cured cops will be immediately contacted and encouraged depending upon the situation to donate plasma to save the lives of other infected cops, Jitendra Kumar said, adding, the number of recovery among the infected cops is increasing.

Among the infected cops, many were deputed as security guards to politicians and officials and in Bihar Military Police (BMP) wings.

Recently, two cops, including a DSP-rank officer, deputed for the CM's security had tested positive for coronavirus.