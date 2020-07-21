'We don't charge a single rupee': These volunteers have buried over 100 COVID-19 victims

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

Wasim Zubair's day begins with his prayers after which he heads to the burial ground at Quddus Saheb Edgar at 5.30 am to get a list of the deceased who will be brought for their last rites.

Wasim and 22 other men are part of NGO Helping Hands and they stay at the burial ground till 10 pm, doing what even some family members are scared to do - burying COVID-19 victims.

The task is tiring as they have to sweat it out wearing their PPE kits, which they have to constantly change after each burial. There is no incentive for them to do this, not to mention the risk they run of contracting the infection.

Ask them why they do it and Abdul Muheeb, founder of NGO Helping Hands, says, "In April, we locals would see families struggling to carry the dead body of their relatives as very few people were turning up for the last rites fearing coronavirus. Seeing them helpless, and some of them not in the right state of mind while bidding farewell to their near and dear ones made us want to help. The happiness we get when we help them perform the last rites is unparalleled."

Photo | Shriram BN, EPS

The team has completed over 100 burials of COVID-19 victims till date.

"We see fear of the virus that has gripped people world over, so much so that I witnessed the son of a dead father not wanting to perform the last rites. We tell one or two family members to join us so they know where the grave is. We give them PPE kits as well," Muheeb said.

Wasim has seen several instances of brothers, sons and grandsons of elderly COVID-19 victims hesitating at the gates of the burial ground.

A cloth of 10 metres by 10 metres is placed on the ground, one horizontally and the other vertically. With the help of the handles of the body bag, they lift the body from the stretcher on to the cloth.

They then lift the cloth and lower the body into the grave. The stretcher is then sanitised and the last Namaz also done as per religious norms.

The JCB digs 30 pits at the burial ground in advance at the beginning of each day.

Thankfully, none of the volunteers have contracted the virus so far.

Wasim says they take the necessary precautions and avoid getting too close to the body or even the primary contacts of the dead person.

"Most of our team members are youngsters. Our tagline is 'Making it possible by his grace'. We spend our money on PPE kits but sometimes people donate a few kits to us. We don't charge the family a single rupee," Wasim said, speaking to The New Indian Express even as three funerals were taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

