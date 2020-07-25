In a first in AP, 101-year-old woman recovers from Covid-19

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Winning the battle against coronavirus successfully, a centenarian woman got discharged from the COVID-19 hospital in Tirupati on Saturday. This is the first time in the State where a patient over 100 was treated successfully by the doctors, who attributed her recovery to her will power.

The 101-year-old, P Mangamma, from Tirupati town tested positive for the virus a few weeks back and was shifted to Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences - Sri Padmavathi Mahila Medical College State Covid-19 hospital for treatment.

According to SVIMS Superintendent Dr. R Ram, Mangamma was put under special care by the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff of the hospital and ensured her recovery. "With the special care taken, Mangamma got recovered and discharged," Dr. Ram, who touched the feet of the woman, said as the woman got discharged.

"The 101-year-old woman did not lose her will power during the treatment period. She stands as an example for others in winning the battle against Covid-19," said Dr. Ram.

Family members of the woman expressed their gratitude towards SVIMS Director and Vice-Chancellor Dr. B. Vengamma and other staff of SVIMS for providing support and ensuring her recovery.