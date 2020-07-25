STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan

Prakash’s father, Chainaram Kamtha, is a daily wage construction labourer and hardly earns enough to feed his family.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Adversity can bring out the best in you, if you have the will. Meet Prakash of Dhorimanna village in Barmer: he has scored 99.2% and stood second in the 12th standard exams of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education. Poverty and absence of basic facilities in that remote desert zone has been his constant companion, as also his will to succeed. 

He has some regret, though: he couldn’t get the full 100%. He secured 100 marks in Hindi and History, 99 in Hindi Literature and English, and 98 in Political Science. “I had worked hard and expected to score full marks in all subjects,” he said.

Prakash’s father, Chainaram Kamtha, is a daily wage construction labourer and hardly earns enough to feed his family. A paralysis attack in his leg recently makes it even tougher for him to work. The son’s grand success has given him new hope. “It’s all blessings of God… of course my son is very hard working.” The youngster and his four siblings have roughed it out no matter what.

“This success is the result of Prakash’s hard work. He studies a lot and has a sharp brain,” says his mother Santoshi Devi, a home-maker. “In our village, power cuts are a serious problem. My sister and I had to often study under the torchlight” says Prakash. He had scored 96.17 % marks in his 10th board exams. He continued to study in a government school and upped his study hours from 7 hours daily to about 9 hours. He stays away from TV, mobile phones and other distractions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dhoirmanna Prakash Rajasthan class 12 exam exam results
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp