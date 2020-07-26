Police inspector turns teacher for underprivileged kid chasing dream of becoming cop in Indore

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A police inspector in Madhya Pradesh's economic and crime capital Indore has turned teacher for a 12-year-old underprivileged boy, who is chasing the dream of becoming a cop.

Meet Palasia police station in-charge Vinod Dixit and the 12-year-old boy Raj, whose bonding is presently making rounds of the social media circles.

Every evening, after the hectic day of duty ends, Dixit makes it a point to spend an hour or two teaching the Class VI student Raj.

But there is no classroom nor high powered lights for the evening class, as the bonnet of the inspector's official vehicle turns the dependable table under street lights on the roadside in the open classroom.

According to Dixit, the unique bonding is just two-months-old.

"We were on an anti-goons drive in the infamous Bari Gwaltoli locality, when the 12-year-old boy came to me and told that he wanted to become a cop and asked will I help him achieve his Khakhi dream."

Dixit told Raj if he really wanted to be a cop, he would to have to study hard and be physically very strong for cracking the police recruitment test one day.

The boy responded asking Dixit, who would guide and teach, as his family couldn't afford tuitions due to poor financial background.

The candid conversation by the little one won the police inspector's heart, who subsequently decided to teach Raj daily in the evening.

"Since then I've been teaching Raj English and Maths in the open and free classroom. For the last few days, two of Raj's friends have also joined the classroom and study Science and Maths there," recounted Dixit.

Raj, a resident of Bari Gwaltoli locality is second among the three sons of a man, who has been forced to close his tiffin centre services due to COVID-19 pandemic and instead works as a daily wager labourer.

The other earning member in the poor family is Raj's grandfather, who sells vegetables on handcart.

"I often saw Dixit uncle with police in action against goons in our locality and wanted to become a similar cop one day. I hope that uncle's free of cost classes will help me achieve my dream certainly," said the 12-year-old Raj.

But this isn't the first time Dixit (who has already served 28 years in MP police service) is offering free classes to aspiring ops.

His free classes have already helped two youngsters Rahul and Lokesh clear police recruitment tests. Both his students are presently posted at different police stations of Indore only.

"There is no greater wealth than education and I consider myself fortunate and duty bound to guide aspiring kids and youngsters achieve their dream of donning the Khakhi one day," a proud inspector Vinod Dixit told The New Indian Express on Sunday.