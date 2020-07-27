STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID survivor doctor in Hyderabad leads by example, donates plasma 

She resumed work 10 days ago and is more confident about serving Covid-19 patients.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 01:50 PM

Dr Priyanka Panuganti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Dr Priyanka Panuganti, a 25-year-old Covid-19 survivor, has set an example for many by donating plasma. A doctor at a corporate hospital in Banjara Hills, she contracted the disease on the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic. 

She resumed work 10 days ago and is more confident about serving Covid-19 patients. She appealed to all those who have recovered from the disease to donate plasma to needy patients. “I educate my patients on such acts (donating plasma), but what is the use if I do not practise it myself,” Dr Panuganti, who donated plasma three days ago to a patient undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad, said. 

Dr Panuganti, a Duty Medical Officer, had tested positive in June. “I had some symptoms. Though I thought it was a common flu, I quarantined myself as a precautionary measure. Later, I tested positive for Covid-19,” she said. Being mentally strong, eating vitamin C-rich foods and taking homeopathy medication, as suggested by her seniors, helped Dr Panuganti recover quickly.

“Gargling with hot water mixed with Betadine and taking steam thrice a day helped a lot. Above all, one has to be strong and should not panic. Otherwise, you will become weak,” she said.  Before she could contract Covid-19, Dr Panuganti used to advise her patients to maintain a good diet and focus on fitness by doing some small exercises at home.

When she got to know about the plasma requirement, she agreed to donate immediately. “I am in this profession to serve the people and this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Though I recovered, I was a bit worried. But after donating plasma, I forgot all about my worries and I am more confident now.” 

