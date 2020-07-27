STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This Tamil Nadu sanitation worker sows seeds of a ‘green revolution’ 

Her 1,000-square-foot ‘farmland’, with all its greenery, stands in stark contrast to the stench-emanating landfill that surrounds it.

Published: 27th July 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Parameswari working in her farmland at Vaitheeswarankoil

Parameswari working in her farmland at Vaitheeswarankoil

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A wind of change is blowing across the garbage yard in Vaitheeswarankoil. When sanitation worker S Parameswari sowed a few seeds of maize and vegetables in one corner of the waste-strewn land, little did she know that she was also sowing the seeds of change. 

Her 1,000-square-foot ‘farmland’, with all its greenery, stands in stark contrast to the stench-emanating landfill that surrounds it. Farming was the last thing on her mind when Parameswari and her husband Subramaniam had left their native Kulasekaranallur in Thanjavur district in search of a livelihood. Their struggle to make the ends meet, forced the couple to leave their three children with their grandparents. 

It was around two months ago, the couple reached Vaitheeswarankoil, where the town panchayat officials were looking for somebody to take care of the dump yard. “I segregate the waste while my husband works as the watchman of the yard. We earn around `600 each day,” says the 40-year-old woman. The couple, married for 18 years, is employed by Pasumai Kavalargal, a self-help group which handles the yard.

It was at the dump yard, Parameswari suddenly had the idea to make use of her experience as a farm labourer. “We used to work in fields earlier. Over the time, farming activity in our village came down due to water scarcity,” she says. When she approached the panchayat to get permission for her small ‘green revolution’, the officials readily agreed. 

Proud civic body fixes ceiling fan in sanitary worker’s room

Parameswari’s efforts started bearing fruits when the civic body decided to reduce the quantity of waste being dumped at the site and allot her 1,000 sq.feet area in the yard. Parameswari, however, had to spend from her hard-earned savings to buy the seeds and other farm inputs. 

Impressed by her efforts, the panchayat officials now are giving her more support. K Kuhan, the executive officer of the civic body, says Parameswari is “doing well”.  “Our town panchayat is slowly reducing the amount of the waste at the dump yard, and is allowing Parameswari to farm there. We have fixed a ceiling fan in their room as small token of appreciation for her work,” he says.

Staying inside the small machine room next to the yard, the couple is elated over the gift from the civic body. What’s more, Parameswari is receiving appreciation from farther corners. The Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development, SP Velumani, in a tweet on July 20, said: “Parameswari is a great example of the proverb ‘where there is a will, there is a way.’ I warmly wish her self-confidence and perseverance become fertilisers for her farming interest and I wish that victory blooms like a flower in her life.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Green Revolution sanitation worker
India Matters
Medical professionals in PPE kits (File Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Reusing PPE kits, eating in groups reasons for health workers testing positive
Image used for representational purpose.

Breast cancer rates rising rapidly, finds Lancet study
 

For representational purposes
‘Islam does not speak against organ transplant’
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus outbreak: Relock and more testings resulted in low deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp