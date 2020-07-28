TNIE Impact: State govt, IOA extend support to ex-skipper of Indian wheelchair cricket team

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After TNIE reported the ordeal of the former captain of Indian wheelchair cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami who is now working as a manual laborer, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has come forward to support him.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General of the IOA told TNIE, "We have announced an immediate help of Rs 50,000 today. Whatever his requirements and needs are will be taken care of. I have spoken to our state body in Uttarakhand. Every help and support will be provided to him."

Officials from the district administration have phoned Dhami who at present holds the post of captain of the Uttarakhand wheelchair cricket team

"They said that the district magistrate of Pithoragarh wants to meet me. They said he (magistrate) wants to know what they can do for me. I will go to meet him soon," said Dhami.

Dhami, a resident of Raikot village in Pithoragarh district, has resorted to breaking stones for livelihood under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Vijay Jogdande, district magistrate of Pithoragarh said, "We have contacted Dhami and he is being provided help by district sports officer. We are exploring options of providing him a job under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes."

However, Dham had received no monetary help or otherwise except calls from district administration and others till the time of writing this report,.

"After the story was published, I am receiving a lot of calls from various quarters. People are asking about my condition and have assured me help," added Dhami.

Dhami's family income does not exceed Rs 3,000 at the moment, and he and his 65-year-old father have taken to manual labour work to make ends meet.

Dhami, who qualified for the state's provincial services exams (PCS) in 2012, has urged the government to provide him a job keeping in view his qualification. He holds a Master's degree in history and a Bachelor's degree in education (BEd).