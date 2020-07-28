STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TNIE Impact: State govt, IOA extend support to ex-skipper of Indian wheelchair cricket team

Dhami, a resident of Raikot village in Pithoragarh district, has resorted to breaking stones for livelihood under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.  

Published: 28th July 2020 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

Rajendra Singh Dhami (Photo | Express)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After TNIE reported the ordeal of the former captain of Indian wheelchair cricket team Rajendra Singh Dhami who is now working as a manual laborer, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has come forward to support him.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General of the IOA told TNIE, "We have announced an immediate help of Rs 50,000 today. Whatever his requirements and needs are will be taken care of. I have spoken to our state body in Uttarakhand. Every help and support will be provided to him."

Officials from the district administration have phoned Dhami who at present holds the post of captain of the Uttarakhand wheelchair cricket team

"They said that the district magistrate of Pithoragarh wants to meet me. They said he (magistrate) wants to know what they can do for me. I will go to meet him soon," said Dhami.

Dhami, a resident of Raikot village in Pithoragarh district, has resorted to breaking stones for livelihood under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.  

Vijay Jogdande, district magistrate of Pithoragarh said, "We have contacted Dhami and he is being provided help by district sports officer. We are exploring options of providing him a job under the Mukhyamantri Swarojgar Yojna or other schemes."

However, Dham had received no monetary help or otherwise except calls from district administration and others till the time of writing this report,.

"After the story was published, I am receiving a lot of calls from various quarters. People are asking about my condition and have assured me help," added Dhami.

Dhami's family income does not exceed Rs 3,000 at the moment, and he and his 65-year-old father have taken to manual labour work to make ends meet.

Dhami, who qualified for the state's provincial services exams (PCS) in 2012,  has urged the government to provide him a job keeping in view his qualification. He holds a Master's degree in history and a Bachelor's degree in education (BEd).

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp