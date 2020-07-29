STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

100-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 disease in Maharashtra, discharged

The woman and four other members of her family were admitted in the COVID facility in Vimannagar area on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

Published: 29th July 2020 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mask, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PUNE: A 100-year-old woman has recovered from COVID-19 disease and discharged from a facility here in Maharashtra, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The woman and four other members of her family were admitted in the COVID facility in Vimannagar area on July 20 after they tested positive for the infection.

""When brought to the facility, the woman did not have any symptoms and her oxygen saturation was also normal.

But after a couple of days, her oxygen level dropped and doctors decided to shift her to a bigger hospital.

"However, due to some reasons, the said hospital did not get her admitted. She was brought back to the CCC (COVID Care Centre) facility, where she received required treatment and her condition stabilised," said Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Chief Health Officer, PMC (Pune Municipal Corporation).

Her condition became critical at one point of time, but doctors constantly kept her under observation and provided all the required treatment.

The centenarian woman was discharged earlier in the day along with four members of her family, including her son-in-law, said Madhav Jagtap, deputy commissioner, PMC.

An official said no repeat test was conducted of the woman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Maharashtra coronavirus cases
India Matters
Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)
'No substitute for animal sacrifice on Bakrid', says Darul Uloom Deoband
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Delhi's first plasma donor to donate again, for seventh time now
A health worker arranges tubes containing swab samples in a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp in Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
How does Covid spread? Here’s what we know so far...
A poster announces sealing down of an area near JC Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Pandarinath b
With 16k containment zones, Bengaluru sealed up

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KSTRC bus stand flooded with rain water in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Heavy rains bring Kerala's Kochi to a standstill
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr Anthony Fauci. (File photo|AP)
Vaccine development moving at a rapid speed: USA Expert Anthony Fauci
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp