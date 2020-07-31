BJP MP Gautam Gambhir to 'give wings' to sex workers’ daughters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will suppport 25 children of sex workers in the GB Road area of the national capital. He will bear their fees, health and other miscellaneous expenses such as food and medicines. The cricketer-turned-politician has named his initiative ‘PANKH’ (wings).

“Everybody in society has the right to live a decent life and I want to ensure more opportunities for these children so that they could live their dreams. I will take care of their living, education and their health,” said the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi. His organisation, Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), is already taking care of 200 children of soldiers who had achieved martyrdom while serving the country.

To begin with, ten girls studying in government schools have been selected for the sponsorship programme. In the next academic session, fifteen more children will be enrolled. Gambhir also aims to provide them counselling so that they can achieve their goals.

“We have selected 10 girls who are studying in various govt schools in the current session. We will sponsor their school fees, uniform, food, medical help including counseling so that they can achieve their dreams,” said Gambhir.

All these children are staying in shelter homes.“In the next session we will be reaching out to more children. My target is to help at least 25 children with this program. We aim to empower girls aged 5-18 years by giving them regular counselling so that they do not drop out and complete their education,” he said.

Gambhir urged others to sponsor education and other expenses of underprivileged students. “Today is my Naani’s (maternal grandmother’s) birthday. With her blessings I want to start this project to her and dedicate it to her,” he said.