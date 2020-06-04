With lawyers' help, migrants fly home smiling from Bengaluru to Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of 180 stranded migrants will be heading home to Chhattisgarh, even as you read this news, no doubt smiling from ear to ear. The migrants took an 8 AM flight out from Bengaluru on Thursday morning, thanks to a group of lawyers who had arranged for the travel.

The migrants boarded four buses to head from Tennis Pavilion on Palace Grounds to KIA, bubbling with excitement because they were finally heading home. They had travelled from Hassan, Tumakuru and Kengeri and gathered at the Tennis Pavilion. About 36 of them had been stranded here for close to two weeks.

They had tried to get in touch with the Railway authorities for a train, and many visits later, realised that it did not bear fruit. Their efforts to get a Shramik train to Chhattisgarh did not work out.

Finally, it was the generosity of a group of philanthropic advocates led by Ajay Behl, co-founder and managing partner of law firm, AZB Partners. The initiative got the support from other NLSUI alumni, who played a key role in putting together the logistics of identification and facilitated the migrant movement.

Arvind Narrain, Aarathi Chellappa, Shreyas Jayasimha, CK Nandakumar, Sheahan Verghese and Talha Salaria worked with voluntary groups to ensure that all the migrants were flown back home. Partnering with the NLSUI alumni have been several other organizations who have been coordinating the migrant movement. Mercy Mission, S A Hussain-led ILoveBlr Trust, United Sikhs, Bangalore Media Foundation and several individual volunteers have come forward to coordinate the movement.

One of the facilitators, Vijay Grover, said they reached the airport and were being accommodated for the night by the airport authorities, because of the curfew restrictions in the morning.