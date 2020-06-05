Charitable mobile dispensaries a boon for the needy during curfew

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

ERODE: While the city was concentrating all its resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19, people could not receive treatment for common illnesses.

Ironically, access to free and affordable healthcare for conditions termed non-critical near enough disappeared during a pandemic.

However, it was when Collector C Kathiravan flagged off two charitable mobile dispensaries facilitated by City Hospital on April 9. The vehicles had two doctors, nurses and pharmacists each to reach out to those in need and provide them medical checkup.

The medical crew has so far served 25,000 people in the city with the help of conservancy workers who alerted residents about the camp. The crew covered slums present in all 60 wards of the corporation and screened 800-1,000 on a daily-basis.

Managing Director of City Hospital, Dr M K Abul Hasan said that people were overwhelmed to see the crew providing free medical checkup.

"We provided every person with sanitiser and mask and educated them about the importance of personal hygiene. We checked their temperature, BP and insulin level, apart from examining their health condition based on their complaints. Accordingly, free medication and treatment were provided. Susceptible cases were directed to government hospitals," he added.

Residents, especially pregnant women and elderly of Rajaji Nagar and Railway Colony said that they were scared of COVID-19 and the minor illness that they had meant they were living with constant fear. But, they said, they were relieved after attending the health camp.

Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Commissioner M Elangovan said the poor were facing difficulties in reaching hospitals due to the lockdown. "Thus, in a bid to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all, this initiative was taken and it has received good response from the public," he stated.