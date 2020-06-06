STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madurai girl declared 'Goodwill Ambassador for the Poor'

International recognition came calling the 13-year-old girl as she was appointed as 'Good Will Ambassador (GWA) for the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace.

M Nethra.

By Shobana Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

MADURAI: For M Nethra, money amounts to nothing unless it is used for serving the needy. It's this belief that prompted her to make her father, a salon owner, spend his savings of Rs 5 lakh on the hapless migrant labourers, who are hit hard by the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.    

International recognition came calling the 13-year-old girl as she was appointed as 'Goodwill Ambassador (GWA) for the Poor' by the United Nations Association for Development and Peace (UNADAP) on Friday. Nethra's feat came as a double joy for her family as her father, C Mohan, a resident of Melamadai, was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' programme, broadcast on Sunday.

The UNADAP recognition brings to the girl the opportunity to address the upcoming Civil Society forums at the UN conferences in New York and Geneva. "The position also brings the opportunity to speak to world leaders, academics, politicians and civilians and to encourage them reach out to the poorest of the poor," reads a UNADAP communication, dated June 4. The opportunity apart, the girl has also been awarded the agency's 'DIXON Scholarship' worth Rs 1 lakh.

Speaking to TNIE Nethra said, "Initially, we did not understand the significance of the opportunity. Our only intension was to help the poor. Now, the recognition has given me added energy to serve the people." Being an aspiring civil servant, she added that she felt honoured to address the world on 'Alleviation of poverty' at the UN Forum.

Recalling the struggles of her family, Nethra said that in 2013, a group of people had stolen her father's money and they were left with no money even to buy water. "It took us seven years to become stable and save Rs 5 lakh for my higher studies," she said, adding that she would continue serving the poor. 
 

