Vegetable vendor’s son tops Assam madrassa board exam

GUWAHATI: Karam Ali’s years of struggle has not gone in vain.

The vegetable vendor’s son, Eyamin, secured the top rank in Assam’s High Madrassa Examination, 2020, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

From the local MLA to panchayat leaders, people swarmed to Ali’s modest house at Kahibari village in Barpeta district of Lower Assam to extend their best wishes to the family.

For over a decade, Ali had pulled a cycle rickshaw to eke out a living for his family of six members. Two years ago, he had made the rickshaw a vegetable carrier by modifying it. Given his son’s achievement, he said “poverty can never stand in the way of excellence”.

“I cannot tell you in words how happy I am today. This is the result of Eyamin’s hard work. He topped every exam of his school life. He studied at an Assamese medium private school up to Class VI. As the expenses there took a toll on me, I got him admitted to government-run Dhakua High Madrassa in Class VII,” Ali told this newspaper.

He said as Eyamin kept excelling in his studies, the madrassa teachers had helped the teenager by waiving off his monthly fees and offering free tuition to him.

“I studied up to Class 12 and I know the value of education. I had always told my children that it would be difficult for me to give them the facilities. They have to study hard and follow what their teachers say. I said if they do that, they will shine in life,” Ali said.

His only daughter has been married off while she was a second semester student at a college. His two other sons are students of Class IX and II.

The family has one study table which Eyamin shared with his brother to study. With no electricity at home, the two brothers studied in the light of a lamp.

“My life has been a story of struggle. But I always took pains to ensure that my focus doesn’t get deviated. I will remain indebted to my teachers who helped me in whatever way they could. I knew I will get the fruits of my struggle. God also helped me,” Eyamin, who aspires to become a doctor and serve the society, said.

He scored 558 out of 600 with letter marks in all subjects.