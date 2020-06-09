'Stay at home' contest: Labourer's son becomes 'Entertainer No. 1', wins Rs 1 crore

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: An 18-year-old youngster from Jodhpur, Yuvraj Singh, popularly known by his nickname 'Baba Jackson' has bagged the title of 'India's Entertainer No.1' and won a prize of Rs 1 crore. The son of a labourer in Rajasthan, Yuvraj has become a millionaire overnight through a unique 'stay at home' competition organized by e-commerce company Flipkart.

In this Flipkart competition, a reward of 10 lakh was announced every week and its mega winner had a reward of 1 crore rupees. Yuvraj Singh who is known more by the name of ‘Baba Jackson’ for his smooth dancing moves that are modeled on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, won the title of Mega Winner and a prize money of Rs 1 crore. As soon as Flipkart's host of the show, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan announced the winner, the video went viral on social media. Yuvraj is now thrilled with his success which has come as a blessing during this Lockdown.

"Thank you so much guys for the love and support that made me 'entertainer number one' in terms of votes and I still can't believe it that during this Lockdown I got such an opportunity in my life thanks once again," said Yuvraj.

The father of Baba Jackson is a tile-fitting laborer in Jodhpur and after his victory a wave of happiness ran in his family. Besides the happiness of Baba Jackson and his family, his achievement is now being discussed in the entire city of Jodhpur. When Baba Jackson’s father came to know that his son has won one crore rupees, he was so thrilled that it seemed as if his dreams had put some vibrant colors on the blank canvas of his life.

Initially, Yuvraj was not supported by anyone other than his sister in the family. Baba Jackson's sister said that earlier their family had no mobile but the mobile that came a few months ago has changed the fate of Baba who created his Tik-Tok account on it. On this account, both siblings used to watch funny videos and upload their videos. She added that Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's film 'Munna Michael' changed Baba's life. After watching this film, Baba Jackson started learning dance steps and after practicing for 5-6 months, Baba Jackson learned to dance in the style of famous dancer Michael Jackson.

A few months ago, when Baba Jackson's dance steps were liked in a video, a lot of likes also started getting. Then one day, when Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared Baba Jackson's video on his Twitter account he became famous all over the country. Yuvraj says that Tiger Shroff and Prabhu Deva are his idols and he wants to become the best dancer in the world.